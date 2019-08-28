Osborne Partners Capital Management Upped Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake; 0 Analysts Covering Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 15.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 13,676 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 100,978 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 87,302 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $14.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 3.04 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY NET REVENUES DECREASED 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER AT COMPANY’S DOMESTIC RESORTS TO $2.1 BLN; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc; 14/05/2018 – MGM CEO: We’ll have sports betting in place ‘very quickly’ throughout US; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q Net $266.3M; 26/04/2018 – MGM CEO: MANDALAY BAY RESORT LAGGING SINCE SHOOTING; 12/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Early Talks to Sell Boston-Area Casino Project to MGM

Among 2 analysts covering Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Realogy Holdings has $14 highest and $800 lowest target. $11’s average target is 84.87% above currents $5.95 stock price. Realogy Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 10. The stock of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) earned “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. See Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $14 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. The company has market cap of $680.23 million. It operates through four divisions: Real Estate Franchise Services , Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Shares for $22,700 were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734.

The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.95. About 2.66M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) For Its Upcoming 1.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realogy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Estimate Realogy Holdings (RLGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Helius Medical, Verb Technology, CannTrust, and Realogy Holdings and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CENTURY 21® Takes To Social Media To Promote “Shark-Free” Listings For Homebuyers Who Fear Fins – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Realogy Holdings Corp. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk holds 33,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 140 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 147,731 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 90 are held by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 158,015 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 27,300 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 2.58M shares. Hbk Investments L P has 115,751 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 21,735 shares. Moreover, Arga L P has 0.04% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Renaissance Ltd Co invested in 405,200 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Profund Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $151.10 million activity. Meister Keith A. had bought 338,374 shares worth $9.42 million. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J. GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought $30,075 worth of stock or 1,145 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. MGM Resorts Intl has $3700 highest and $30 lowest target. $32.40’s average target is 16.17% above currents $27.89 stock price. MGM Resorts Intl had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 31,457 shares to 161,250 valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 11,786 shares and now owns 76,113 shares. Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was reduced too.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macau GGR estimated to have fallen 4% in August – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 38,725 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has 371,080 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin holds 0% or 570 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.04% or 248,700 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 1,537 shares. Waterfront Cap Prns Limited Co holds 615,000 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 40 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 187,607 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 870,541 shares. Cleararc holds 12,389 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 36,797 shares. 211 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd. Fjarde Ap owns 125,350 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).