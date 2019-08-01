Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $4.91 Million as Stock Price Declined; Chevron (CVX) Holder Foster & Motley Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 94.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 55,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 59,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.83. About 3.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,313 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 47,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.78. About 6.14 million shares traded or 1.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares to 194,180 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Large Company Etf (FNDX) by 18,923 shares to 39,541 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.43B for 16.78 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.