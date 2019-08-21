Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (ERFSF) Sellers Decreased By 9.02% Their Shorts

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had a decrease of 9.02% in short interest. ERFSF’s SI was 33,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.02% from 36,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 333 days are for EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s short sellers to cover ERFSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.36% or $5.78 during the last trading session, reaching $418.22. About 30 shares traded. Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 16.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 31,457 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 161,250 shares with $7.03 million value, down from 192,707 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $46.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY

Eurofins Scientific SE provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.61 billion. It offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products. It has a 34.78 P/E ratio. The firm provides food and feed testing, biopharma, genomic, agroscience, agro testing, consumer product testing, environment testing, clinical diagnostics, environment testing, forensic, medical device testing, and genomic services, as well as chemicals registration, evaluation, and authorization services.

More news for Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Eurofins Scientific: A Combo Of Organic And M&A Growth – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Recap: Kase Short Selling Conference – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 04, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 99,113 shares. Ckw Financial Gp has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waverton Invest Mgmt owns 1.47% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 646,868 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 133,874 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Moreover, Group Inc has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 111,295 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.97% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 413,598 shares. Dakota Wealth Management has 8,949 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. World Asset Incorporated invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested in 54,163 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 443,005 shares. Aviance Capital Ltd Company has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lateef Inv Mngmt LP reported 367,889 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.