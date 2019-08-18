Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $3.42 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Share Price Rose, Skylands Capital Cut by $873,600 Its Stake

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 30.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 25,900 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 287,245 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: ‘Project Catalyst’ Plan Intended to Improve Adjusted EPS by 60c-80c in FY2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 3,950 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 63,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 717,650 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Old Republic International Corporation reported 1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hendley & Co holds 0.33% or 11,090 shares. Iowa Savings Bank has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.49% stake. Perkins Coie Trust Com accumulated 308 shares. 74,411 were reported by Element Lc. Lau has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rafferty Asset Management holds 64,253 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 44,000 shares. Monarch Mngmt Inc stated it has 17,417 shares. Fernwood Investment Lc holds 2.23% or 72,896 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mgmt has 17,955 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 182,050 shares to 252,250 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 52,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Connable Office accumulated 3,484 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 2,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 21,248 shares. 79,188 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. Sigma Planning Corp owns 2,655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 1.2% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 14,755 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 27,179 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 20,898 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 33,700 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 5,765 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,308 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Plc has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 3,420 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 3,575 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity.