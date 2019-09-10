Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed By $3.42 Million Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted By $3.84 Million Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) stake by 47.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 160,044 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)’s stock declined 26.81%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 495,300 shares with $12.23 million value, up from 335,256 last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc now has $2.29B valuation. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 1.14 million shares traded or 63.63% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Arrangement Includes a Reciprocal Break Fee of $40 Million; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 93.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 3,950 shares with $227,000 value, down from 63,950 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $82.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 9.80 million shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for September 16, 2019 Payment Date – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy: Safe 14%+ Dividend Yield, But It’s Too Much – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vermilion Energy: Reserve Backing Of 13%-Yielding Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yext hires Salesforce vet for customer head – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “Zomedica Nears Entry Into $19 Billion Vet-Care Market; TRUFORMAâ„¢ Leads The Way (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 106.48% above currents $15.74 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 37.94% above currents $44.04 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Ltd Company invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Summit Fincl Wealth Lc, Louisiana-based fund reported 11,644 shares. Sequoia Finance Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 21,207 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,856 shares. Community Comml Bank Na owns 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 17,300 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.1% or 1.27 million shares. Chilton Invest Ltd holds 9,564 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 0.71% or 88,930 shares. Rench Wealth invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Fosun International Ltd has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has 4,829 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Amica Retiree invested in 14,356 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Veritas Management Llp holds 8,500 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,200 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Is Investment Royalty After 50th Straight Years of Dividend Hikes – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.