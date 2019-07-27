Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed By $12.49 Million Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position; Zebra Capital Management Has Raised Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) stake by 50.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 4,992 shares as Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 14,955 shares with $1.49 million value, up from 9,963 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk now has $9.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 808,085 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 69.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France's ADP in the spring – APE; 23/03/2018 – ADP Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE'S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 4,888 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 3,340 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Investment Inc has invested 0.62% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 62,537 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.09% or 112,320 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bankshares invested in 0.19% or 17,284 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.07% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 14,591 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 179 shares. Numerixs Techs has 200 shares. Meeder Asset reported 10,176 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of PKG in report on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap reported 0.32% stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,484 shares. Moreover, Dodge And Cox has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,800 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability reported 21,968 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Scott And Selber holds 3,078 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd has 370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 745 shares. Swift Run Capital Ltd reported 2,730 shares. De Burlo Grp holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 42,050 shares. Windward Capital Management Ca stated it has 20,311 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.25M shares or 3.05% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 114,607 shares. Woodstock owns 72,383 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. Another trade for 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 was sold by Black Maria. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Markets Pull Back Slightly, ADP & BLS This Week – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adaptimmune Starts SPEARHEAD-1 Trial with ADP-A2M4 SPEAR T-cells for patients with Synovial Sarcoma or MRCLS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.