Osborne Partners Capital Management Trimmed By $1.69 Million Its Visa (V) Holding; Catasys (CATS) Shorts Decreased By 0.2%

Catasys Inc (NASDAQ:CATS) had a decrease of 0.2% in short interest. CATS’s SI was 1.78M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.2% from 1.78 million shares previously. With 144,400 avg volume, 12 days are for Catasys Inc (NASDAQ:CATS)’s short sellers to cover CATS’s short positions. The SI to Catasys Inc’s float is 35.79%. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 97,320 shares traded. Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) has risen 150.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 150.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CATS News: 30/05/2018 – Catasys Launches OnTrak Solution with Second Largest Health Plan in the Nation; 15/05/2018 – CATASYS INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 BILLINGS GUIDANCE OF $20.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CATASYS INC – REITERATES EXPECTATION TO REPORT ANNUAL BILLINGS OF $20.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – CATASYS – ENTERED INTO DEAL & LAUNCHED ONTRAK PROGRAM WITH SECOND LARGEST HEALTH PLAN IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION COMMENCING IN 16 U.S. STATES; 06/03/2018 Catasys Announces Expansion of OnTrak-HA; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 04/04/2018 – CENTRAL AZUCARERA DE TARLAC – PHILIPPINE COMPETITION COMMISSION APPROVED PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY AYALA LAND OF LAND PARCELS OWNED BY CO; 14/03/2018 – CATASYS INC SAYS HAS LAUNCHED ENROLLMENT OF ITS ONTRAK-H SOLUTION WITH A NATIONAL HEALTH PLAN PARTNER; 06/03/2018 – CATASYS- REGIONAL HEALTH INSURER IN ILLINOIS ADDS ANXIETY, DEPRESSION TO ITS ONTRAK-HA PROGRAM FOR ELIGIBLE COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE MEMBERS

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc. (V) stake by 68.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 10,805 shares as Visa Inc. (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 4,917 shares with $768,000 value, down from 15,722 last quarter. Visa Inc. now has $392.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought 1,000 shares worth $171,130.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rbo Ltd has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pension Service holds 1.03% or 1.72 million shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Company accumulated 0% or 19,009 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 755,289 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd stated it has 620,677 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Inc reported 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amer Rech And Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 210 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls invested in 3,934 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 19.71M shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,916 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 55,186 shares stake. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 44,854 shares. Hwg Lp invested in 6,367 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Bb&T Corp holds 0.76% or 274,287 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 7.61% above currents $175.23 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Catasys, Inc. provides data analytics based specialized behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans and other third party payors. The company has market cap of $241.42 million. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services.