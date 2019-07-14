Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lowered as Valuation Rose; As Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.92 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 26,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 14,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,609 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, down from 26,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 9.25 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EBITDA $11.78B, EST. $11.78B; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citizens & Northern owns 17,044 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Interocean Cap Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,717 shares. Ohio-based Farmers has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). David R Rahn & Associate Incorporated invested in 56,555 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.6% or 1.00 million shares. Maple Cap Management stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Telemus Capital Ltd Com accumulated 43,097 shares. Dearborn Lc has invested 0.93% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fairfield Bush & stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 37,179 are held by Penobscot Inv Co. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 1.04M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American Int Grp stated it has 8.18 million shares. Regentatlantic Capital stated it has 54,723 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Carderock Cap Management Inc owns 25,455 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 378,921 shares. Etrade Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 33,002 shares. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,748 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc invested in 12,145 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cannell Peter B owns 262,055 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru owns 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,300 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parametric Assoc Lc invested in 1.86M shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 20,688 shares. Cibc Markets invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 72,988 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Redmond Asset reported 25,296 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 33,622 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 35,494 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.