Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Msdc Management LP Holds Position in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP)

Msdc Management Lp increased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 222.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp bought 7.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 10.99 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.30 million, up from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 1.30M shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 55.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 14,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 11,609 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $686,000, down from 26,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Finance Associates owns 39,136 shares. 726,677 are held by Rnc Capital Lc. Maryland Capital holds 187,985 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. Wade G W And holds 0.27% or 48,531 shares in its portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 931,886 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Wealth Planning Limited Liability stated it has 28,951 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.1% or 4,266 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 37,146 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 254,904 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 35,086 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 1.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ok holds 0.46% or 72,041 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Redemption of 4.20% notes due 2046 and termination of listing on the Taipei Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “30 Sustainable Dividend Yields of 3.5% to Over 5% for Cautious Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,180 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).