Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Upped by $521,510; Alley Company Has Increased Its Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) Stake by $347,110

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (BR) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 50,074 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 46,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solution for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel Inc invested in 8,102 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 0% or 225 shares. Waddell Reed Finance has 184,562 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Comm Limited holds 0.01% or 9,307 shares in its portfolio. 462 were reported by Ftb Advisors Inc. Us Commercial Bank De owns 38,245 shares. Shell Asset Com reported 44,388 shares stake. 3,540 were accumulated by Zebra Cap Management Ltd Company. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cumberland stated it has 7,375 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 17,498 shares in its portfolio. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP invested in 0.35% or 20,129 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Serv has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 60,471 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 130 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.11% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Wealthtrust Axiom holds 0.09% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Lc has invested 0.44% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1,220 are owned by Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,100 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 20,334 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.87% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Osborne Ptnrs Management Limited Co owns 14,015 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Hartford Mngmt Com reported 10,287 shares. Moreover, Covington has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 531 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 1,921 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Money Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.43% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Choate Investment Advsrs reported 893 shares stake. Monetta Fincl Services holds 3,000 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Management Ltd invested in 31,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.