Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Raised by $521,510 as Market Valuation Declined; Wesbanco Bank Lifted Position in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) by $881,064

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 106.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 24,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 47,474 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 2.64M shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 25/04/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Multi-Year Partnership Between GameChanger And The National Federation Of State High School Associations; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS- FOR 2018 SEES CONSOLIDATED SAME STORE SALES BETWEEN ABOUT FLAT TO LOW SINGLE-DIGIT FALL ON 52-WEEK TO 52-WEEK COMPARATIVE BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 30/05/2018 – Muted Fallout From Dick’s Gun Stance Led to `Surprise Icing’; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY18 Consolidated Same-Store Sales in the Range of Flat to Low-Single-Digit Declin; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SEES PRIVATE BRANDS HITTING $2B IN SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.62. About 1.11 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 22,958 shares to 17,054 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 77,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,956 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Kistler accumulated 500 shares. Covington has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 9,763 are owned by Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 1.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 342 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 2.38% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.22% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,000 shares. 371,684 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Northern Trust Corporation has 1.16M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The New York-based Art Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nomura Asset Mgmt has 409,200 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L reported 4,500 shares. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 10 shares.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I Shares (IWP) by 4,319 shares to 52,193 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,553 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council invested in 104,499 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 248,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 15,500 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 12,995 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teton Advisors invested in 14,627 shares. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp has invested 0.18% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. 235,457 were accumulated by Ameriprise. First Personal Financial Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 490 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Corp New York stated it has 10,246 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.