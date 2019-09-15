Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; Dynamic Capital Management LTD Increases Holding in Vail Resorts (MTN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 104.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought 2,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 5,124 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 2,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $238.51. About 210,527 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 2.4% Position in Vail Resorts; 09/03/2018 – LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO FLOURISH IN VAIL VALLEY; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN)

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $932.59 million and $20.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,425 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 6,971 shares. Korea Inv stated it has 141,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il reported 152,736 shares. Shell Asset Management Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,768 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 5,643 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 237,549 shares. 53,661 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 1,816 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 10,641 shares stake. Amp Capital Limited stated it has 11,518 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Nordea Invest Management stated it has 54,052 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Stifel Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 3,232 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Js Mngmt Llc invested in 0.98% or 33,000 shares. Ironsides Asset reported 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Covington Capital Management holds 274 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler invested in 700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. White Elm Capital Lc invested in 83,638 shares. 10,590 were reported by Hartford Inv Mgmt. Riverpark Advisors Limited Com reported 1.54% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 2,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% or 4,577 shares. Amer Money Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Carlson Cap Lp invested in 0.58% or 186,934 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking reported 9,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Crosslink Capital holds 6.36% or 137,058 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,448 shares to 25,770 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,920 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard/Wellington Fund Admir (VWENX).