Osborne Partners Capital Management Stake in Centene (CNC) Increased by $5.04 Million; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Lowered Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 5.08M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 9.80% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.51 per share. GLW’s profit will be $354.79M for 15.14 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 15,829 shares to 470,521 shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 11,352 shares to 115,782 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,609 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

