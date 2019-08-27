Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $614,651; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Holder Kylin Management Has Upped Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 1.96 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 478,011 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 15,600 shares to 2,875 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,950 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

