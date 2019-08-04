Osborne Partners Capital Management Raised Centene (CNC) Stake; Segment Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $317,975 as Market Valuation Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 1,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,425 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 13,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $192.74. About 764,034 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 16,799 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Heritage Management stated it has 1.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 10,000 shares. Addison holds 17,023 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Victory Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,245 shares. Regions has 2,830 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 260,500 shares. Moreover, Sirios Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 1.89% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Girard Prtnrs Limited accumulated 22,736 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,435 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 165,188 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Motco holds 0.35% or 20,266 shares. Jennison Limited Com owns 1.24M shares. Mackay Shields holds 26,812 shares.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Fallout Continues for Canopy Growth Following Co-CEO Linton’s Departure – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does Aurora Cannabis Stock Chart Point to a Mid-Summer Plunge? – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canopy-Acreage Merger Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp accumulated 0% or 2 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) owns 99,710 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 4,846 were accumulated by Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.05% or 35,674 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 131,800 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.13% or 212,226 shares. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 239,321 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 1.14M shares. Moreover, Tru Communication Of Vermont has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership reported 659,316 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Llc reported 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fdx Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,850 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Stock Is a Buy as It Prepares to Take on Private Insurance – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.