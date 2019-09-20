Osborne Partners Capital Management Position In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Raised; Nuveen Asset Management Has Raised Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Stake by $18.65 Million as Stock Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 312.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 981,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.83M, up from 314,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 387,563 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $211.72. About 156,394 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) by 683,516 shares to 183,167 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 115,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 807,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Promotes C. Brent Smith to President and Chief Investment Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on January 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “2019 Coolest Office Spaces: WithumSmith+Brown among winners – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “He’ll soon be CEO of one of Atlanta’s largest commercial real estate companies – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Piedmont Announces Leasing Activity for the First Quarter of 2019 and Reports Progress on New York State Renewal – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Mgmt Incorporated reported 745,352 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Profund Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 10,988 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 0.04% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 420,134 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Com owns 19,609 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Gru Incorporated holds 3,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Bankshares Of has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 1.18 million shares. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 602,799 shares. Acadian Asset Limited reported 2,788 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 208,170 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd invested 0.07% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset holds 7.13M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tremblant Gru invested 4.45% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Earnest Limited Company reported 0% stake. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx holds 9,605 shares. 2,855 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advisors. Wesbanco Fincl Bank has 0.13% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hrt Fincl Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 3,016 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 4,610 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 268,500 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,525 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,317 shares. Hartford Mgmt Company owns 10,590 shares. Guild Inv Management accumulated 4,010 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Company has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Swiss Bancshares holds 349,600 shares.