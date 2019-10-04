Osborne Partners Capital Management Maintains Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised Its Position in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $1.79 Million

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $208.46. About 1.23 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 444 shares to 5,543 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

