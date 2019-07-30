Osborne Partners Capital Management Maintains Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); As Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stock Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Cut Its Holding by $745,316

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 27,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,466 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 204,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS IT’S ON TRACK TO SAVE $4B A YEAR BY END OF ’19; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 5,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,922 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 31,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $155.74. About 1.65M shares traded or 25.70% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9,028 shares to 9,030 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,360 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 13,401 shares to 222,800 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

