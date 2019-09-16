Osborne Partners Capital Management Maintains Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Increased Its Stake by $10.80 Million as Stock Price Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.82M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $195.18. About 1.51 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 22/03/2018 – Lululemon Earnings: No CEO, but Investors Aren’t Complaining — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0% or 17,902 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated stated it has 10,205 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Td Asset Mngmt owns 11,542 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.01% or 11,229 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 6,222 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management Llc has 9,645 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Com reported 38,263 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Lc owns 1,339 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp reported 4,750 shares. Nordea Investment Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 31,888 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 461,018 shares.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LULU, ULTA, MDGL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lululemon (LULU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CROX or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Lululemon, Twitter and Bank of America – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley names SHEconomy picks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 50,000 shares to 475,700 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avrobio Inc by 1.48M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Palo Alto Networks Has Spent Over $1 Billion on Acquisitions – Motley Fool” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 36,240 shares. The Georgia-based Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.95% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.29M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd invested in 322 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Calamos Advsr Ltd Co reported 99,921 shares. 1.41M are held by State Bank Of America Corporation De. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.07% or 94,464 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 14,620 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co owns 30,037 shares. Camarda Financial holds 23 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.02 million shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 9,895 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lpl Ltd Llc accumulated 49,182 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Linden Lp holds 3,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,900 shares to 41,918 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,543 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).