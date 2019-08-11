Osborne Partners Capital Management Maintains Holding in Chevron (CVX); Drw Securities Increases Position in China Mobile Limited (CHL)

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 962,096 shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 15/05/2018 – China Mobile: Sha Yuejia to Resign as Executive Director, Vice President; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 65,404 shares to 24,760 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 120,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,869 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,172 shares to 81,127 shares, valued at $9.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,244 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).