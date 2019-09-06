Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Valuation Declined; Seatown Holdings Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Trimmed by $4.34 Million

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 69,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 40,373 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 110,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 9.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 2.50M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 37,489 shares. Smithfield Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 97,925 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.48% or 15,482 shares. 43,114 are owned by Telos Cap Management. London Comm Of Virginia invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hsbc Public Limited Company has 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4.68 million shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,374 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa accumulated 31,515 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Prudential Inc reported 8.00 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 2.00M shares or 1.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 27,000 shares to 40,300 shares, valued at $47.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.65 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 218,333 shares. Eminence Capital Limited Partnership holds 5.50 million shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. 42,796 were reported by Utah Retirement. Westwood Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.24% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 200,673 are owned by V3 Mngmt Limited Partnership. 493,371 are held by Levin Strategies Limited Partnership. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 11,470 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.74% stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 698 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited has 0.18% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 271,729 shares. Corvex Limited Partnership accumulated 511,100 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset invested in 0.01% or 23,013 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 21,739 shares.