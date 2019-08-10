Osborne Partners Capital Management Lifted Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding By $1.31 Million; Shorts at Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Raised By 0.94%

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 13.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 27,247 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 231,466 shares with $11.18M value, up from 204,219 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $206.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 04/04/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO TERMINATED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED NOV 2, 2016 WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 08/05/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation technology. The company has market cap of $232.73 million. The Company’s NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) stake by 22,958 shares to 17,054 valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 119,121 shares and now owns 9,455 shares. T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fu (PRFDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.79% or 264,413 shares. Welch Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Retail Bank Of The West reported 57,991 shares. Westwood Holdings Group accumulated 2.12 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 181,177 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust invested in 0.88% or 20,510 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy And Associates has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Orrstown Fincl Services reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nbt Bancorp N A Ny accumulated 0.94% or 107,308 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.79% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Campbell Newman Asset has 24,979 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Company stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based Ww Invsts has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aspen Invest Mgmt invested in 0.51% or 15,202 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15.