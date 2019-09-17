Osborne Partners Capital Management Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $1.80 Million; Humana Com Stk (HUM) Shares Rose While Sivik Global Healthcare Has Increased Position by $662,500

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $215.8. About 1.36M shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc Com Stk (HUM) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $278.28. About 543,896 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 15/03/2018 – Extendicare Announces March 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard/Wellington Fund Admir (VWENX) by 15,732 shares to 48,424 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,846 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WCG) by 15,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

