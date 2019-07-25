Osborne Partners Capital Management Lifted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $521,510; As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Cut Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 442,828 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $223.8. About 501,631 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.41% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Vanguard holds 0.08% or 8.16 million shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 7,311 shares. Aviva Plc has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). M&T Bank has 20,262 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 308 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 1,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management Ab has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 21,893 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 3,495 shares. 1,921 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt L P. Td Asset Mgmt reported 1,695 shares. Covington Cap Management owns 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 531 shares. Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd Co has invested 1.51% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard/Wellington Fund Admir (VWENX) by 10,475 shares to 64,156 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,609 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by ZUK NIR on Friday, February 1. $1.68M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares were sold by Klarich Lee.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.52 million for 25.89 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0.03% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 1.27 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 34,546 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested in 0% or 63,894 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 391,333 shares. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 0.05% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Oakbrook Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). The North Carolina-based First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.09% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Proshare Advsrs Lc has 433,330 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 1,829 shares. 45,423 are held by Patten Group. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $140,250 activity.

