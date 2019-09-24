Osborne Partners Capital Management Lifted Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); As Lakeland Finl (LKFN) Stock Value Declined, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $336,904

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $208.33. About 604,916 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (LKFN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 51,530 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 44,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 36,485 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83,006 shares to 245,920 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,752 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 2,517 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,495 shares. 9,605 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.21% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Coastline Trust accumulated 2,265 shares. Cumberland Prns Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Schroder Mngmt Gp stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 888,668 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 0.49% or 2.78M shares. The New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Natixis invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). D L Carlson Invest Group Inc reported 7,637 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.43% or 36,240 shares. L And S holds 0.27% or 10,043 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $468,290 activity. Shares for $425,100 were bought by WELCH M SCOTT.

