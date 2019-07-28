Osborne Partners Capital Management Increases Stake in Centene (CNC); Parametrica Management LTD Has Cut Trustmark (TRMK) Position by $319,869; Stock Declined

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its stake in Trustmark Corp (TRMK) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametrica Management Ltd sold 9,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,592 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 16,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd who had been investing in Trustmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 362,513 shares traded or 27.93% up from the average. Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has risen 4.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMK News: 24/04/2018 – Trustmark 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TRUSTMARK CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.37%, EST. 3.41%; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Trustmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMK); 21/05/2018 – Bradley Bodell Joins Trustmark as Chief Information Officer; 24/04/2018 – TRUSTMARK CORP QTRLY REVENUE, EXCLUDING INTEREST AND FEES ON ACQUIRED LOANS, INCREASED 4.0% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO TOTAL $144.0 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Trustmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms 2 Trustmark National Bank-Related LOC Bonds Rtgs; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Trustmark Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TRMK shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.03 million shares or 2.14% less from 43.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,593 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 10,227 shares. Waters Parkerson Communication Ltd Liability accumulated 12,781 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 2,526 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 1,137 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) for 6,411 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 11,986 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 541,026 shares. Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru Commerce accumulated 0% or 46 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 335,894 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) or 101,684 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK). Smithfield Trust Co owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 245,151 shares to 55,634 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 64,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,050 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Service accumulated 33,721 shares. British Columbia Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 112,172 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 28,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 65,616 were reported by Bokf Na. The Tennessee-based Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Iberiabank reported 5,068 shares. Burren Advisors Ltd accumulated 6.67% or 20,584 shares. Catalyst Advisors Lc invested in 0.08% or 42,500 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc accumulated 1.80 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Assetmark has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bb&T Corp owns 239,321 shares.