Osborne Partners Capital Management Increased Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $521,510; As Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Declined, Earnest Partners Upped Its Position

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 12,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.20M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.93. About 132,045 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 11,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.9. About 450,913 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 11,352 shares to 115,782 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,799 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $16.87 million activity. $8.65 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. Klarich Lee sold $1.68 million worth of stock.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) by 1,886 shares to 594,167 shares, valued at $128.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 131,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

