Osborne Partners Capital Management Holds Holding in Chevron (CVX); Treehouse Foods Com (THS) Holder Timpani Capital Management Upped Position

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (THS) by 47.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,104 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 14,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $59.22. About 318,915 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $120.83. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares to 18,117 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education by 3,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,086 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 40,750 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $487,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).