Osborne Partners Capital Management Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Decreased by $4.91 Million as Market Value Declined; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Increased Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 94.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 55,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 3,460 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 59,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72 million shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares to 395,590 shares, valued at $44.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 5,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,535 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran stated it has 36,035 shares. Old National Bancorp In accumulated 181,480 shares or 0.99% of the stock. First Dallas invested in 0.52% or 6,906 shares. South Texas Money Management stated it has 19,994 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 38,508 were reported by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. 5,050 are held by Wharton Business Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Payden And Rygel accumulated 0.01% or 680 shares. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 26,635 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 559,722 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 250,841 shares. Fragasso has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 12,882 were reported by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Lc. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 3.99% or 20,286 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 69,101 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.52% or 73,058 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Shares for $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares to 194,180 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.36 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.