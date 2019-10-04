Osborne Partners Capital Management Holding In Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Was Upped; Auxier Asset Management Has Decreased Its Dr Horton (DHI) Holding by $369,800 as Share Value Rose

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 17,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 25,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 2.26M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.38. About 564,533 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Invsts invested 0.07% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 184,000 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,826 shares. 7,163 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors. Wells Fargo & Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 3.02M shares. First Mercantile Company invested in 0.04% or 9,770 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated invested 0.61% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 81,826 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). West Oak Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 4,929 shares. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Limited Company has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Appleton Prns Ma accumulated 0.14% or 27,130 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.81 million for 10.49 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Still a Winner – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At D.R. Horton, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DHI) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Forestar Commences Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 6th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler trades lower after Palo Alto trash talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $522.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 83,006 shares to 245,920 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,777 shares, and cut its stake in Dodge & Cox Stk Fd (DODGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 307,448 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 1.02 million shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 62,827 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 1,087 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 2,064 shares. 2,525 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company. Hrt Fin Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 3,016 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, D L Carlson Group has 0.48% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,637 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 377,246 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Psagot House has 44,102 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 6,315 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.13% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.09% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 121,834 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc invested 0.89% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).