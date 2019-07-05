Osborne Partners Capital Management Holding in Chevron (CVX) Raised by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Rose; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Value Rose While James Investment Research Has Boosted by $1.90 Million Its Stake

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 37,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,143 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 53,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.15. About 2.61M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 2.7 BILLION STG, DOWN 1 PCT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa3 senior unsecured rating to $1.4 billion New York Transportation Development Corporation Special Facilities Revenue Bonds, Series 2018; 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.9. About 763,993 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808 worth of stock or 7,200 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,924 shares to 91,324 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,982 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 79,421 shares to 588,498 shares, valued at $31.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 29,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,150 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M. BLAKE FRANCIS S also bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, January 28.

