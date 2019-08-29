Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Upped Position in Centene (CNC) as Share Price Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Upped Its Holding by $1.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 35,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 166,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 131,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 22.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – RESULTS SHOWED ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT WITH LYRICA 14 MG/KG/DAY RESULTED IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VS PLACEBO; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.07 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 2,617 shares to 16,505 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 3 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 19,439 shares to 49,606 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 156,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,087 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).