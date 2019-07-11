Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Upped Its Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake; LIGHTHOUSE GLOBAL HOLDINGS (LHGI) Shorts Decreased By 95.74%

LIGHTHOUSE GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:LHGI) had a decrease of 95.74% in short interest. LHGI’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 95.74% from 4,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.069. About 1,000 shares traded. Lighthouse Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHGI) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 15.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 13,676 shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock declined 10.71%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 100,978 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 87,302 last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 5.02 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO: 33% OF ITS CASINOS RUN BY WOMEN, UP FROM ZERO IN 2000; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 08/05/2018 – MGM CEO MURREN SPEAKS AT BLOOMBERG EQUALITY SUMMIT; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – MGM RESORTS WILL RECEIVE ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE OF NET PROCEEDS AFTER CERTAIN TRANSACTION COSTS, OR APPROXIMATELY $162 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2020; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 10/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: MGM Launches Biggest Employment Push For Springfield Casino

Lighthouse Global Holdings Inc. focuses on holding a portfolio of assets. The company has market cap of $. It acquires, invests, and collaborates companies in various industries, including project development, sharing economy platform, distributed ledger technology, green technology, big data and AI, and property management and hospitality. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as WMAC Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Lighthouse Global Holdings Inc. in May 2018.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J. Meister Keith A. also bought $5.85 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares. The insider GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK bought 1,145 shares worth $30,075.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 786,355 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holding holds 2,720 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 9,124 shares. 1.73 million are held by Calamos Advsrs. Spirit Of America Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 6,600 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Hirtle Callaghan And stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Boyar Asset Management stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 7,472 were accumulated by Victory Cap. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 672,211 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.2% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0.02% or 109,412 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division owns 674 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

