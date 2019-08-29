Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Upped Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $614,651; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $652,080; Valuation Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $231.54. About 2.79M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.19. About 1.01 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 16,912 shares to 16,912 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,545 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kbc Grp Nv reported 468,430 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 173,636 shares in its portfolio. Provise Gp Lc has 2,443 shares. Old Natl Bancorporation In has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,220 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 45,151 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0.13% or 360,781 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 6,364 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp owns 921,417 shares. Cypress Limited Company (Wy) invested in 0.01% or 38 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 2,075 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp holds 1.06% or 606,869 shares. Newfocus Finance Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 31,777 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.29M shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Wespac Ltd Liability holds 1,590 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,945 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 740,257 shares. Indiana Trust & Investment Mgmt Communication holds 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 5,463 shares. Macnealy Hoover holds 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,000 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 6.31M shares. Joel Isaacson stated it has 6,915 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 0.48% or 8,712 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington Tru Com reported 5,707 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Counselors holds 7,031 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters owns 2,123 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,003 shares. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bath Savings has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kistler owns 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,042 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 19,250 shares to 2,873 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 77,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,956 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).