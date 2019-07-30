Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Shares Declined; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Declined, John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 56,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 197,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 9.64 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Eisai and Merck: FDA Has Extended Action Date for Supplemental New Drug Application for lenvatinib; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 08/05/2018 – Merck: DOJ Informed Company That Investigation Related to Singulair and Dulera Is Closed

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 75.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 12,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, down from 16,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.55. About 957,726 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Fincl Bank owns 2,682 shares. Tirschwell Loewy has invested 1.92% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amg Funds stated it has 6,016 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3,136 shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 9,595 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 534,894 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.7% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,184 were reported by Aspiriant Limited Liability Company. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.35% stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Somerset Co holds 18,591 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited owns 9,936 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Smith Salley Associate holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,253 shares. Logan Cap has 59,990 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

