Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)

Among 6 analysts covering Legal General Group PLC (LON:LGEN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Legal General Group PLC has GBX 360 highest and GBX 215 lowest target. GBX 285.83’s average target is 24.33% above currents GBX 229.9 stock price. Legal General Group PLC had 29 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) rating on Monday, August 12. UBS has “Sell” rating and GBX 215 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22 with “Underperform”. The company was reinitiated on Friday, March 22 by Shore Capital. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7. Deutsche Bank maintained Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, April 29 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. See Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 320.00 New Target: GBX 331.00 Maintain

03/09/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 290.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 New Target: GBX 215.00 Unchanged

09/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 339.00 New Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Top Pick Old Target: GBX 350.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 224.00 Maintain

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 31.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 64,682 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 138,050 shares with $5.13 million value, down from 202,732 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 7.49M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Forecasts Strong Growth, Easing Concerns Over Losing EBay; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: 3 Suitors Eyeing eBay’s StubHub Platform – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.62’s average target is 10.04% above currents $39.64 stock price. Ebay had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity. Shares for $232,736 were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 391,221 shares. Montag A & Associates Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 6,000 shares. Philadelphia reported 0.11% stake. 95,994 are held by Allstate Corp. Cullinan Assoc holds 59,500 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested in 0.07% or 28,716 shares. Glenmede Na holds 1.12M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 5,497 were accumulated by Peddock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. M&T Bancshares stated it has 0.95% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 4.63 million shares. Advsrs Asset Management Inc owns 517,407 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Wetherby Asset Inc invested 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,656 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.43 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.54% or GBX 5.7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 229.9. About 6.34M shares traded. Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of 13.72 billion GBP. It operates through Legal & General Retirement , Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), Savings, and General Insurance (GI) divisions. It has a 7.1 P/E ratio. The LGR segment provides annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for firm pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.