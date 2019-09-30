Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Autozone (AZO) Stake; Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 4.53% above currents $14.35 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 13 by DA Davidson. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. See Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) latest ratings:

13/09/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $16.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 7.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 444 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 5,543 shares with $6.09M value, down from 5,987 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $26.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 259,057 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity. Shares for $240,019 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 7.76 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding firm for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company has market cap of $14.89 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial services and products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. It has a 11.39 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1183.17’s average target is 8.98% above currents $1085.65 stock price. AutoZone had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, September 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $109700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Friday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of AZO in report on Thursday, September 19 with “Outperform” rating.