Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $1.80 Million; T Rowe Price Grp (TROW) Position Upped by Provident Trust Co

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in T Rowe Price Grp Inc (TROW) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 88,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 1.82M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.99M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in T Rowe Price Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.34. About 1.34 million shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.3% Position in Madrigal Pharma; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. IS NOW LATE IN THE BUSINESS CYCLE; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% Position in Porter Bancorp; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New Enterprise Sectors; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zscaler trades lower after Palo Alto trash talk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls for Eighth Consecutive Time – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Inflows Support T. Rowe Price’s (TROW) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Franklin Resources’ (BEN) August AUM Descends on Net Outflows – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T. Rowe Price (TROW) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is T. Rowe (TROW) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

