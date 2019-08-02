Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $614,651 as Stock Value Rose; Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $124.09. About 4.34M shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.38. About 6.99 million shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 25/04/2018 – WALMART SAID IT WOULD CUT CEO’S BONUS LAST YEAR AND THEN DIDN’T; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 28/04/2018 – Sky News Breaking: Sky Sources: J Sainsbury and Walmart are in talks over combining Walmart’s Asda business with Sainsbury’s; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego; 06/03/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Plans 20% More Investment in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Service holds 2.39% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 54,021 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 12,242 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 677,888 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.34% or 16,771 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2,562 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Appleton Partners Ma owns 2,565 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 112,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,070 shares. Jag Mngmt holds 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 16,989 shares. Blair William Il invested in 368,138 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 129,030 shares. Horan Llc stated it has 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Third Point Llc accumulated 1.50M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 64,682 shares to 138,050 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Divid (DVY) by 4,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,766 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 101,800 shares to 128,400 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 56,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).