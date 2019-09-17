Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Lowered Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holding; Last Week Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is -8.25% below currents $9.45 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 5. See Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) latest ratings:

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 83,006 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 245,920 shares with $8.53M value, down from 328,926 last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $22.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 2.38 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video)

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 4.17 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS

Vipshop Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $6.31 billion. It offers a range of branded products, including women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories consisting of belts, fashionable jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides handbags, such as purses, satchels, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gear and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers of all age groups; sports apparel, and sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, and swimming; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and nail polish.

