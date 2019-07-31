Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $614,651; Accredited Investors Boosted Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Market Value Rose

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 1.30M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $125.81. About 989,640 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 17,635 shares to 473,534 shares, valued at $32.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And has 0.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7,500 shares. Garrison Bradford And holds 3,800 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has 1.52% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 157,314 shares. 3,710 were reported by Shufro Rose Lc. Bennicas Associate has invested 1.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Company holds 0.05% or 8,237 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,093 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.25% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dupont Cap Management has 0.3% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 164,302 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc owns 5,731 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Strs Ohio. First Finance National Bank & Trust has invested 1.56% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Willingdon Wealth holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,126 shares. Founders Lc has 30,410 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Hrt Fin Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm accumulated 6,014 shares. Renaissance Group Lc has 1.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westchester Cap Mgmt accumulated 500 shares. 1,981 were accumulated by Asset Inc. Cadence Management Lc invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Allstate holds 77,472 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lincoln Cap Llc has 0.54% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Regentatlantic Capital stated it has 5,609 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Fincl accumulated 53,528 shares or 0.47% of the stock.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 447 shares to 5,987 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Ad by 28,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,048 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).