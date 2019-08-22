Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by $2.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Regions Finl New (RF) by $532,196

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 38,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 160,257 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 198,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 8.91 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 26,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The hedge fund held 72,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 98,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 757,789 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 24/04/2018 – As AI Shapes the Future of Work, Employers Focus on Human Skills and Employees Crave Jobs with Purpose; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 21/03/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 10,259 shares in its portfolio. 119,884 were reported by United Finance Advisers Llc. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 203,684 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc reported 25,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 43,459 shares. 152,046 were reported by Synovus. Coldstream Cap Management Inc stated it has 16,475 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.09 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Personal Svcs reported 1,437 shares. Duncker Streett Inc holds 0.1% or 29,700 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Plancorp Llc has 0.12% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 21,787 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 28,146 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,233 shares to 12,601 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14 million for 9.06 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

