Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased American Tower Reit (AMT) Stake By $1.44 Million; Vontobel Asset Management Has Decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 21.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 1.40 million shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)’s stock declined 0.50%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 5.00 million shares with $253.13 million value, down from 6.40 million last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $10.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 357,534 shares traded or 40.77% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) stake by 86.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 7,300 shares as American Tower Corp Reit (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 1,120 shares with $221,000 value, down from 8,420 last quarter. American Tower Corp Reit now has $98.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 149,354 shares to 1.82 million valued at $464.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 13,948 shares and now owns 494,867 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BanColombia had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, February 25. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 to “Neutral”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 36,836 shares. Markel Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 35,500 shares. First Business stated it has 5,021 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 33,814 shares. Art Lc holds 0.04% or 3,245 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 169,612 shares. Security Co holds 5,395 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp has 26,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney reported 3,558 shares. Fragasso Gru reported 15,804 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 29,545 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. 63,860 were accumulated by Nomura Incorporated. Moreover, Cap Guardian Tru has 1.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 491,654 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 728 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 223 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $22500 highest and $167 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is -7.60% below currents $222.23 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

