Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Cut Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding as Market Value Rose; General Mills (GIS) Holding Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 11,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,113 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 87,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2595.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,258 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.96 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc invested in 0.54% or 60,880 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Communications has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 189,554 shares. 19.07M are held by Price T Rowe Md. 249,126 are held by Mason Street Advsrs Llc. California-based Mechanics Bancshares Department has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marvin Palmer Associates has invested 3.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vanguard Group owns 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 126.96M shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 5,172 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 14,682 were reported by Beck Mack And Oliver Lc. West Coast Lc invested in 1.74% or 66,549 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs accumulated 77,366 shares. 3.41M were reported by Investors. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 99,592 shares or 3.76% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corp has 119,908 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 14,843 shares to 41,017 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WOODFORD BRENT, worth $227,200 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.01% or 7,804 shares. Tobam holds 2.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 818,299 shares. 5,546 were reported by Auxier Asset Management. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 7,792 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 10,344 shares. British Columbia Inv Corp owns 165,307 shares. Cap Investment Lc invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jensen Investment Mngmt Inc reported 24,420 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 10,298 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 12,075 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 5,659 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 30 shares stake. Ipswich Mgmt Inc holds 7,716 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Howard Mngmt reported 20,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.