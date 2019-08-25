Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $2.39 Million as Valuation Rose; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised Its Position in Cbs (CBS) as Shares Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 44,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 467,002 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.20 million, up from 422,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 126.94% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 25/04/2018 – Viacom forecasts growth rebound in U.S. ad sales, affiliate revenue; 17/05/2018 – CBS Faces Court Fight With Redstones Over Control of Media Giant; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms NAI’s B1 CFR, and assigns B1 rating to new bank credit facility; outlook stable; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 31.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 64,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 138,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 202,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 7.15 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 18.97 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

