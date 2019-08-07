Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Had 4 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Enerflex (TSE:EFX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Enerflex had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by IBC on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Altacorp. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. See Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) latest ratings:

25/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

24/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Buy New Target: $25.5 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 11.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 10,888 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 80,452 shares with $4.34 million value, down from 91,340 last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $233.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 20.71 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Enerflex Ltd. shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,890 were accumulated by Burney Co. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.05% in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) for 951 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX). Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.78 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tobam has 77,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX). Chevy Chase Tru Inc owns 0.05% invested in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) for 101,153 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 20,769 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.04% or 555,049 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Financial Bank & reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) for 5,599 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) for 92,359 shares. 734 are held by Cls Invs.

The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 217,205 shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 23/03/2018 – From Online Shopping to the F&I Office, ProMax Adds Speed to Car Selling with Equifax; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading Tied to ’17 Breach; 09/03/2018 – At least one positive thing could come from the last year’s massive Equifax data breach:; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Mark Begor As Chief Executive Officer; 14/03/2018 – Tom Hearden: Reminder $EFX said:The Special Committee’s report, which is attached, concludes that “none of the four executives; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading ahead of data breach; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Presses Equifax on Senior Executive Charged with Insider Trading

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, gas and oil processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions. It has a 13.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s compression solutions include engineering, designing, fabrication, and installation of natural gas compression packages, such as gasfuelled engines or electric motors, reciprocating or screw compressors, cooling fans, piping, and instrumentation and controls for applications in gas gathering compression, inlet, and residue compression in processing facilities, compression for gas storage, and pipeline compression.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mgmt Corporation reported 51,370 shares. 73,154 are held by Stanley. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc invested in 8,450 shares. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burt Wealth invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D L Carlson Group, New Hampshire-based fund reported 62,258 shares. Pggm Invs holds 1.35% or 4.90M shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 11.07M shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Incorporated Ny has invested 3.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 11.18M shares. Chicago Equity Ltd has 383,885 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Dc invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Columbus Circle reported 917,836 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 9.23M shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.53 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Bank of America maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Overweight” rating.