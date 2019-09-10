Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake By $521,510; Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Big Lots has $45 highest and $2500 lowest target. $39’s average target is 61.36% above currents $24.17 stock price. Big Lots had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. See Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) latest ratings:

03/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Piper Jaffray New Target: $44.0000 31.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $36 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $36 New Target: $40 Maintain

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 18.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 2,155 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 14,015 shares with $3.40 million value, up from 11,860 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $19.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $211.18. About 1.56 million shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $942.41 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

The stock increased 6.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 1.10 million shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of UBSBB 2012-C3; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Beats on Earnings, Misses on Revenue — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Announces Retirement Of David Campisi, President And CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots: President, CEO David Campisi Remains on Medical Leave; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Campisi to Retire to Focus Fully on Health; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS $100M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.24 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.06% or 125,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 124,062 shares. 55,000 are held by Midas Management. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 43,123 shares. Moreover, Somerset Tru Co has 0.14% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 7,062 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Whittier Co, California-based fund reported 3,320 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 3,909 shares. Dean Associate Llc holds 0.6% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 108,748 shares. Kestrel Inv Corporation stated it has 2.15% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 6,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atria Lc invested in 14,494 shares. 321,827 were reported by Principal Finance Group. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 37,802 shares.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Lots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Big Reasons to Like Square Stock at $60 – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Lots +7% post Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Big Lots Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $265.63’s average target is 25.78% above currents $211.18 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 5. Bank of America maintained the shares of PANW in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Overweight” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,180 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,100 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 12,500 shares. 302,509 were reported by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,828 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 0.1% or 11,130 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 6,453 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 32,274 shares. 470 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. 21,607 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory Ser. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested 0.12% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stake by 10,805 shares to 4,917 valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 23,800 shares and now owns 8,982 shares. Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.