Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Bridger Management Cut Its Viasat (VSAT) Holding by $6.99 Million; Market Value Declined

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 90,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 480,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.21M, down from 570,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 265,753 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 2.20 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 325,580 shares. Cambiar Limited Company invested in 500,140 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). California-based Strategic Global Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.66% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,250 shares. 92,987 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Ltd Liability. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 241 shares. 107,962 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Riverpark Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.82% or 72,773 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Capital Mngmt reported 71,430 shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Calamos Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 217,935 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri accumulated 6,700 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11,786 shares to 76,113 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 14,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,609 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.84M was made by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. The insider LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000. FPR PARTNERS LLC had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.87M.

