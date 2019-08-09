Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Position by $614,651; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Stock Value Declined While Fil LTD Lowered by $712,804 Its Stake

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 2.88 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 6,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 93,057 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 99,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.78. About 135,725 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Incorporated reported 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). S Muoio & Comm Llc reported 5.22% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 141,802 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Water Island Ltd Liability Corporation reported 553,639 shares. Macquarie Grp has invested 0.07% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Omni Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.23% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 17,916 shares. Fil owns 0.02% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 93,057 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 26,040 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Halcyon Mngmt LP stated it has 1.85% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 60,382 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 42,397 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 440,879 shares to 762,619 shares, valued at $95.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 28,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lululemon (LULU) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aerie (AERI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Sales, Lowers Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 31,457 shares to 161,250 shares, valued at $7.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 30,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,685 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Dividends That Can See Double-Digit Growth for 5 Years or Longer – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.