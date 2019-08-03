Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Position; Mastec Has 1.01 Sentiment

Mastec Inc (MTZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 119 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 118 sold and reduced their equity positions in Mastec Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 70.24 million shares, up from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mastec Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 10 to 8 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 99 Increased: 65 New Position: 54.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 81.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 245,151 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 55,634 shares with $2.36 million value, down from 300,785 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $211.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 30/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz to treat ulcerative colitis; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Peconic Partners Llc holds 42.64% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. for 13.23 million shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 744,288 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 5% invested in the company for 253,374 shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has invested 3.81% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,769 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

